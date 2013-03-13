2013 Roseville Celebrity Chili Cookoff

Get the details for Friday night’s big Roseville Celebrity Chili Cookoff at Maidu Center. Paul Robins defends his title after winning the prestigious “People’s Choice” award last year. Tickets are cheap and the money goes to a great cause! Details at the link below.
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
