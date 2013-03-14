Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

Modesto Couple Accused of Raising Toddler in Filthy Home

Posted 9:10 PM, March 14, 2013, by , Updated at 12:27AM, March 15, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
modesto-squatters1

(Credit: Modesto Police Dept.)

MODESTO-

A Modesto couple is in custody, accused of raising a 3-year-old toddler in a home full of garbage, with no heat, water or sewage service.

With manicured lawns and fresh paint jobs, the homes along Modesto’s West Union Avenue give the neighborhood a classy feel. That is, until you get to the home that police say Angelica Madrigal and John Oliver were illegally squatting in with their 3-year-old son.

“It was disgusting,” neighbor Debbie Radau said.

Hyperdermic needles were sticking out of ceilings, and trash, even human waste, was piled everywhere.

“Child Protective Services [said] it was the worst home that they had ever been in,” Modesto Police Sgt. Rick Applegate said. “There was a lot of pornography that were also strewn about the house, which we obviously didn’t take pictures of, but were in plain sight, where the child could also see it.”

modesto-squatters2

A hypodermic needle sticks in the ceiling. (Credit: Modesto Police Dept.)

Neighbors had been complaining about it for six months.

“We saw action over there, so we had an idea something was going on, but I would never think it could be that bad,” neighbor Trinity Stewart said.

The home’s owner had died, sending the home into probate and legal limbo. No one claimed the property, which left detective’s with tied hands.

The child is said to be O.K. in the custody of CPS.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s