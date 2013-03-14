Modesto Couple Accused of Raising Toddler in Filthy Home

MODESTO-

A Modesto couple is in custody, accused of raising a 3-year-old toddler in a home full of garbage, with no heat, water or sewage service.

With manicured lawns and fresh paint jobs, the homes along Modesto’s West Union Avenue give the neighborhood a classy feel. That is, until you get to the home that police say Angelica Madrigal and John Oliver were illegally squatting in with their 3-year-old son.

“It was disgusting,” neighbor Debbie Radau said.

Hyperdermic needles were sticking out of ceilings, and trash, even human waste, was piled everywhere.

“Child Protective Services [said] it was the worst home that they had ever been in,” Modesto Police Sgt. Rick Applegate said. “There was a lot of pornography that were also strewn about the house, which we obviously didn’t take pictures of, but were in plain sight, where the child could also see it.”

Neighbors had been complaining about it for six months.

“We saw action over there, so we had an idea something was going on, but I would never think it could be that bad,” neighbor Trinity Stewart said.

The home’s owner had died, sending the home into probate and legal limbo. No one claimed the property, which left detective’s with tied hands.

The child is said to be O.K. in the custody of CPS.