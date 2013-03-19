Indiana College Students Told to Hide; Police Check for Armed Person

(CNN) — Students at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) were being asked to take shelter Tuesday afternoon while police investigated a report of an armed person on campus.
According to the school’s Twitter account and website, students are to “remain in shelter location until an All Clear is received.”
About 30,000 students go to the school in Indianapolis.
