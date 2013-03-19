Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

Indiana College Students Told to Hide; Police Check for Armed Person

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

breakingnews(CNN) — Students at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) were being asked to take shelter Tuesday afternoon while police investigated a report of an armed person on campus.

According to the school’s Twitter account and website, students are to “remain in shelter location until an All Clear is received.”

About 30,000 students go to the school in Indianapolis.

 

By Stephanie Gallman

