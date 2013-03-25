The 2013 Veggie Chase kicks off Saturday at Elk Grove Regional Park. Bethany Crouch talks with Julie Roberts and Timaree Hagenburger with the Veggie Chase about the fun runs kids can participate in and healthy food for the pre and post run.
Veggie Chase
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
