Judge Poised to Grant Stockton’s Request for Bankruptcy

STOCKTON—

Judge Christpher Klein is poised to grant the City of Stockton its request for bankruptcy, saying the city was “insolvent by any measure” when it suspended 2 million dollars in bond payments to creditors.

He also ruled that creditors did not negotiate in good faith in working out a payment plan.

Klein then refused to dismiss the bankruptcy case, allowing for the city to formulate a plan to make limited payments to creditors.

Lonnie Wong is at the courthouse and is continuing to follow the story. Keep checking back for updates.