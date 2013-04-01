Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

Judge Poised to Grant Stockton’s Request for Bankruptcy

Posted 11:53 AM, April 1, 2013, by , Updated at 12:14PM, April 1, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
2013-04-01_11-42-16_776

Outside the courthouse.

STOCKTON—

Judge Christpher Klein is poised to grant the City of Stockton its request for bankruptcy, saying the city was “insolvent by any measure” when it suspended 2 million dollars in bond payments to creditors.

He also ruled that creditors did not negotiate in good faith in working out a payment plan.

Klein then refused to dismiss the bankruptcy case, allowing for the city to formulate a plan to make limited payments to creditors.

 

Lonnie Wong is at the courthouse and is continuing to follow the story. Keep checking back for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment