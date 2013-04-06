Check that Receipt! You Might Have Paid Extra Sales Tax

UNINCORPORATED SACRAMENTO–
As of April 1, the sales tax in the city of Sacramento increased to 8.5%. But, that change does not affect businesses in unincorporated Sacramento County.
Customer receipts from Bed, Bath & Beyond in County Club Plaza Saturday show the store has charged customers an 8.5% sales tax, when it should have charged 8%.
“That’s just crazy! I want my money back,” one customer told FOX40.
The store manager told FOX40 they were aware of the discrepancy. Yet, they haven’t fully processed the change yet.
patriotwatch
We're ALL getting ripped off! Sadly the City of Sacramento's Measure U sales tax was a fraud to begin with. Originally pimped to help restore 167 positions cut from the Sacramento Police Department in 2011, the screed and greed took over. Using the excuse the measure might not pass by a 2/3 vote (in spite of surveys and public opinion favoring such a move) the City Manager told Council to make it a General Fund Tax. RESULT? Lion's share of the tax revenue coming later this year will go for six swimming pools and five wading pools, rainy day fund and some relief for browned out fire stations. Of the $5 million, $1.5 million will go to fund the first class of police cadets at Sacramento’s police academy since 2008. None will hit the streets this year. At the midyear budget hearing, the city claims to have found $9.35 million in savings. Did the police see one dime of it? NO!
Bill
It is not Bed Baths fault. Somtimes it is near impossible to know where a city line ends and the post office zip code can be over the line. Bed Bath only collects for the State it does not keep the money. Now that they know it may be wrong, give them a chance to check it out. They are not evil for making a possible mistake.
shadowgate100
I'm one of the people interviewed in the story. I purchased a bedroom set at Beck's in Rancho Cordova and after I got home from being interviewed outside Bed Bath and Beyond, I checked my receipt and they also charged 8.5% sales tax.
shadowgate100
I called Beck's and they issues me a refund for the nearly $20 in extra taxes I paid. They were very friendly and apologetic, and even better, I don't have to drive back to the store in order to get the refund. No idea if this is fixed going forward or what they're going to do about other customers that may have been overcharged, though.
I can understand how this whole thing is very confusing. I had already known about the tax increase within the city limits and I knew they had charged me 8.5% before I even left the store. I just assumed they were within the city limits. It wasn't until Marin approached us that I learned they weren't.
While I would prefer not to get overcharged, I'm not bothering to going back to get a refund when it's all straightened out. It's not worth my time or the gas money to go back since I'm hardly ever in that area. From where I live, it would probably cost me more in gas than the $1.80 or so we were overcharged.