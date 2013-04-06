Check that Receipt! You Might Have Paid Extra Sales Tax

UNINCORPORATED SACRAMENTO–

As of April 1, the sales tax in the city of Sacramento increased to 8.5%. But, that change does not affect businesses in unincorporated Sacramento County.

Customer receipts from Bed, Bath & Beyond in County Club Plaza Saturday show the store has charged customers an 8.5% sales tax, when it should have charged 8%.

“That’s just crazy! I want my money back,” one customer told FOX40.

The store manager told FOX40 they were aware of the discrepancy. Yet, they haven’t fully processed the change yet.