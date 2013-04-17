$200,000 Walnut Theft Linked to Organized Crime Ring

BUTTE COUNTY-

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says a recent, $200,000 walnut theft is linked to an organized crime ring out of southern California.

Investigators say the walnuts were stolen Feb. 28 from the Gold State Nut Company in Biggs, Calif. The business were sending the nuts to a buyer, but say they were never delivered.

Throughout the investigation, detectives served warrants and followed up on leads in Glendale, Lodi and Van Nuys.

Investigators say they’ve learned the walnut theft is just one of several cargo thefts done by the same group.

Law enforcement and the Butte County Farm Bureau will meet May 15 to discuss how to prevent similar thefts in the future.