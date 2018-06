This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WEST, Texas (CNN)- Twelve bodies have been recovered in West, Texas, Sergeant Jason Reyes said Friday. West is where a fire and an explosion at a fertilizer plant Wednesday badly damaged a five-block area. Reyes said 200 people have been injured and 50 homes have been destroyed. “This is still being treated as a crime scene,” he said. The-CNN-Wire/Atlanta/+1-404-827-WIRE(9473)

