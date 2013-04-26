Auburn Man Pinned Under SUV Identified

AUBURN –

The man who was pinned under an SUV after it spun out of control outside an Auburn restaurant has been identified as 54-year-old Bret Montague.

He was having a meal on Monday at the Tia Pepe Restaurant in Old Auburn with his wife Karen and a friend, when a 72 year-old-woman lost control of her vehicle and ran into them.

Montague was a Silicon Valley executive with office software maker VMware. Neighbors in a upscale neighborhood near the Auburn Valley Golf Club said he was able to work from his new home. His family said he loved golf and skiing, which are close to his new home.

His wife Karen told Fox 40 News that they are still shaken by the death of a loving husband, father and grandfather.

His son Tyler released a statement saying Montague had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to spend time with family and friends and will be forever missed.

The driver of the SUV has not been charged with a crime, but the vehicle has been impounded and the investigation won’t conclude until the end of next week.