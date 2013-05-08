Paul Robins talks to Lynda Clayton and Bobby Ajay about this year’s “Rock’in the Vineyard” event. All proceeds to go FEAT: Families for Early Autism Treatment.
Rock’in the Vineyard
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
