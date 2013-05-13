Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

Woman Attacked with Umbrella, Stabbed

Posted 10:18 AM, May 13, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
STOCKTON—

A woman had to be sent to the hospital after police say she was attacked with an umbrella, then stabbed Sunday.

The attack happened near W Poplar and N Madison streets around 2:40 p.m. Police say the 33-year-old woman was in that area when she was confronted by another woman, 23-year-old Tanya Collins.

Collins then hit the woman with an umbrella and stabbed her, police say.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

Collins was arrested and now faces an assault with a deadly weapon charge.

