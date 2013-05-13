Woman Attacked with Umbrella, Stabbed

STOCKTON—

A woman had to be sent to the hospital after police say she was attacked with an umbrella, then stabbed Sunday.

The attack happened near W Poplar and N Madison streets around 2:40 p.m. Police say the 33-year-old woman was in that area when she was confronted by another woman, 23-year-old Tanya Collins.

Collins then hit the woman with an umbrella and stabbed her, police say.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

Collins was arrested and now faces an assault with a deadly weapon charge.