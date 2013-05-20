Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

Police: Disabled Student Tricked into Giving Men Money

Posted 10:13 AM, May 20, 2013, by , Updated at 10:23AM, May 20, 2013
Surveillance footage of one person of interest.

SACRAMENTO—

Sacramento State University Police say that a student with disabilities was tricked into giving money to two men Thursday afternoon.

A large amount of money was handed over, police say.

Two persons of interest have been identified in surveillance footage by police. One of the men was wearing a grey baseball cap with red lettering, along with a hoodie with the word “Obey” written on the front. The incident happened around 3:28 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sacramento State Police at (916) 278-6851.

Surveillance footage of another person of interest.

