Police: Disabled Student Tricked into Giving Men Money

SACRAMENTO—

Sacramento State University Police say that a student with disabilities was tricked into giving money to two men Thursday afternoon.

A large amount of money was handed over, police say.

Two persons of interest have been identified in surveillance footage by police. One of the men was wearing a grey baseball cap with red lettering, along with a hoodie with the word “Obey” written on the front. The incident happened around 3:28 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sacramento State Police at (916) 278-6851.