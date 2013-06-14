2 Critically Hurt in Explosion at Louisiana Chemical Plant

Two people were critically injured in an explosion Friday night at a chemical plant in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, police said.

The incident occurred at a CF Industries facility in the Mississippi River community of about 7,500 people, located some 40 miles south of Baton Rouge. According to its website, CF Industries is “the second largest nitrogen fertilizer producer in the world and the third largest phosphate fertilizer producer among public companies.”

The Louisiana State Police first learned of the explosion around 7:10 p.m. (8:10 p.m. ET), Lt. John Cannon said.

About 45 minutes after that first call, a fire at the scene had been put out and hazardous material units were en route, he added.

At least one of those injured in Friday’s explosion was flown from the scene, according to Cannon. Two or three others suffered minor injuries.

The blast comes a day after two people died and more than 100 others were injured in an explosion at another at Louisiana chemical plant — that one in Geismar, which is in Ascension Parish, like Donaldsonville.

Authorities didn’t know immediately what caused that explosion at the Williams plant, which produces about 1.3 billion pounds of ethylene and 90 million pounds of polymer-grade propylene each year, according to the company’s website.

In addition to 29-year-old Zachary Green’s death, dozens were hospitalized for burns, cardiac issues and blunt trauma, Louisiana Department of Health spokeswoman Christina Stephens said.

Both explosions happened two months after 15 died following a fire and twin blasts at a fertilizer plant facility that decimated homes, businesses and more within 37 blocks of West, Texas, a small town 20 miles north of Waco.