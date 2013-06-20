Alisa Becerra chats live with with a race car driver in town with an inside look at a storage trailer for a car.
Start Your Engines for the NASCAR Hauler Parade
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
On-Street Parking Permits Open Up New Possibilities for Car-Sharing in Sacramento
-
Firefighters Break Windows of Car Blocking Hydrant
-
Traffic Cam Shows Car Driving Backwards For Over A Mile
-
Suspected Hit-and-Run Driver Hits 3 Cars, Apartment
-
UPDATE: Video Shows Man Repeatedly Ramming, Jumping on Top of Car in Road Rage Incident
-
-
Back to the Street Car Show and Cruise
-
Fire at Fair Oaks Retirement Community Investigated as Arson
-
Man Crashes into Deputy’s Car During Chase Through Stanislaus County
-
Attorney Charged after He ‘Forgot’ Girlfriend’s 9-Year-Old Son in Hot Car
-
Uber Ends Self-Driving Program in Arizona after Fatal Crash
-
-
Five People Injured in Multiple-Vehicle Accident in Citrus Heights
-
Electric Car Thwarts Would-Be Carjackers
-
Stockton Police Find Two Men Shot in Car; Suspect At Large