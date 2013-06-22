Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

Horse Carcasses Being Dumped in San Joaquin County

Posted 4:51 PM, June 22, 2013, by , Updated at 09:35PM, June 22, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
horse

File photo.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY—

San Joaquin authorities are trying to figure out who is continuing to dump carcasses of dead horses in rural areas of the county.

Recently, the carcass of a horse was found near the end of Verdon Road outside of Stockton. San Joaquin County Sheriff’s say this is the fifth case of horse carcasses being dumped since last November.

The dumping of any carcass is illegal. Authorities note there are several businesses in the region that provide carcass collection services.

A few of the businesses include: Baker Commodities, Inc.; Darling International, Inc.; Sacramento Rendering Company; and Sisk Tallow Company. Some landfills will also take livestock carcasses. For more information on where to find rendering services, head over to www.sjgov.org/ehd.

If you see anyone illegally dumping an animal carcass, San Joaquin authorities ask that you call the Rural Crimes Unit at (209) 468-4425.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s