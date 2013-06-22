Horse Carcasses Being Dumped in San Joaquin County

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY—

San Joaquin authorities are trying to figure out who is continuing to dump carcasses of dead horses in rural areas of the county.

Recently, the carcass of a horse was found near the end of Verdon Road outside of Stockton. San Joaquin County Sheriff’s say this is the fifth case of horse carcasses being dumped since last November.

The dumping of any carcass is illegal. Authorities note there are several businesses in the region that provide carcass collection services.

A few of the businesses include: Baker Commodities, Inc.; Darling International, Inc.; Sacramento Rendering Company; and Sisk Tallow Company. Some landfills will also take livestock carcasses. For more information on where to find rendering services, head over to www.sjgov.org/ehd.

If you see anyone illegally dumping an animal carcass, San Joaquin authorities ask that you call the Rural Crimes Unit at (209) 468-4425.