Zoo Welcomes New Red Panda

SACRAMENTO-

The Sacramento Zoo welcomed another new animal this summer, a Red Panda.

On June 9, the boy cub was born. After showing signs of not gaining weight and getting what zoo officials call inconsistent care from his mom, handlers decided to hand rear the cub.

Since beginning the extra care from handlers, the cub has gained weight and shown signs of improvement.

According to the Zoo, Red Panda cubs have a high mortality rate within the first 30 days of life.

There have been several new animals born this summer at the Sacramento Zoo. Check out the new animals on display and beat the heat by going to the zoo on Twilight Thursdays when they are open late.