Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

Zoo Welcomes New Red Panda

Posted 12:27 PM, July 2, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
red panda, sacramento zoo, baby

A Red Panda cub was born at the Sacramento Zoo on June 9.
Courtesy: Sacramento Zoo

SACRAMENTO-

The Sacramento Zoo welcomed another new animal this summer, a Red Panda.

On June 9, the boy cub was born. After showing signs of not gaining weight and getting what zoo officials call inconsistent care from his mom, handlers decided to hand rear the cub.

Since beginning the extra care from handlers, the cub has gained weight and shown signs of improvement.

According to the Zoo, Red Panda cubs have a high mortality rate within the first 30 days of life.

There have been several new animals born this summer at the Sacramento Zoo. Check out the new animals on display and beat the heat by going to the zoo on Twilight Thursdays when they are open late.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s