Sacramento Considered a Great Place to Live – for Chickens

SACRAMENTO—

Sacramento is home for the NBA team: the Kings, the River Cats — and now chickens are on that list.

According to the online real estate firm Redfin, Sacramento is ranked fourth in the nation for being a great place for chickens to live.

The website says it’s based on data that shows a number of homes that hit the market in the past three months have chicken enclosures.

Sacramento came in at No. 4, joining California cities Ventura (No. 2) and San Diego (No. 3) on the list.

Portland, Oregon topped the list. Seattle was ranked No. 5.

The study also shows that some home buyers are willing to pay a little more for a home with a henhouse.

Read the whole study here.