Foothill Farms Firebombing Suspect Arrested

FOOTHILL FARMS—

Authorities have made an arrest in the suspected firebombing of a Foothill Farms apartment Thursday night.

Charles Hui McKenzie was arrested and booked at Sacramento County Jail late Thursday night on attempted murder, arson and possession of a firebomb charges.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says someone reported that “someone threw a firebomb into their home.”

McKinzie, 45, was on the roof of a nearby building, according to Sheriff’s spokesman Jason Ramos.

Investigators said that the man in custody smelled strongly of gasoline

At least one person is being helped out by the Red Cross after being forced to leave their home.

McKinzie is ineligible for bail.

Ian McDonald contributed to this report.

Related stories:

Foothill Farms Apartment Hit in Suspected Firebombing