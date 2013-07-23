Man Suspected of Stabbing Person with Screwdriver

Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

Posted 6:54 PM, July 23, 2013
Carl Harris mugshot

Carl Harris’ booking photo.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY—

Police say that a man stabbed another man with a screwdriver early Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies showed up to an apartment near Howe Avenue and Village Drive around noon after a reported stabbing.

At the scene, deputies found that the suspect – 29-year-old Carl Harris – walked up to try and talk to the victim, only to stab the person as they tried to walk away.

The man was stabbed in the head, but didn’t need to be taken to the hospital.

Harris had ran from the scene by the time deputies showed up, but he was soon found trying hide near some stairs at the apartment complex. He was taken into custody by a K-9 unit and now faces assault with a deadly weapon charge.

