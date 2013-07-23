FOX40 Account Executive Courtney Hardy talks to Bethany Crouch and Eric Rucker about using facebook to connect with her birth parents after learning she was adopted during a biology class in high school.
Using Facebook in an Extraordinary Way: Finding Family
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
