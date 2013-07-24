Work on Broken Water Main in Natomas Continues

NATOMAS—

Chances are, if you live in north Natomas, you haven’t been obviously affected by the large water main break on Truxel Road and Arena Boulevard.

Keeping the water flowing and full of pressure has been nothing short of a large undertaking.

A two-inch hole in this transmission water main – which is 13 feet down and inside a levee – caused days of repair, and is estimated to cost thousands of dollars.

The break occurred Monday while work was being done by the Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District crews.

Fixing this monstrosity of a water main has been no easy task, and crews have been working around the clock, from the wee hours of darkness, to the full light of day.

First: they’ve shored up the levee. Then dug two drainage wells.

After those wells were dug, pipes were laid – running the water to a receptacle, keeping it out of the work area.

Think of it as a giant cavity being filled – in this case with slurry, a special cement mix. After it cures, crews will still have to close the hole in the earth, then test the water before it is put back in use this weekend.