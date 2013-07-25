Family of Accused Trespasser Shot and Killed by Homeowner Speaks Out

TURLOCK–

A Turlock man, shot and killed after trespassing. Now, that man’s family is speaking out in his defense.

“I can’t understand why this man did this to my son,” said Trina Lopez, Brandon Pacheco’s mother.

“This man had no right to shoot my boy,” said Joe Pacheco, Brandon’s dad.

Their son Brandon died Tuesday after the resident in a home opened fire, hitting him in the head. Police found his body not far from a barn.

“He was a good boy, he was quiet, sweet. Wouldn’t hurt anyone,” Joe said.

But Turlock Police said the 25-year-old man trespassed and was shot following an altercation with the homeowner – identified as Robin Boyer.

“He might’ve gotten mixed up in a few things that he shouldn’t have been in. But there was no reason to shoot him. No reason to shoot him,” Joe said. “I want justice. That’s what I want.”

“You don’t just take a life … This man took my son from me. And that’s wrong. You just don’t take a life,” Lopez said.

“If that man only knew what type of person he killed. Brandon was a good, good kid,” said Shawn Walker, Brandon’s brother-in-law.

No arrest has been made, although police are still investigating the case. Again, family hopes to have the shooter eventually arrested.