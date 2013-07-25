Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

Family of Accused Trespasser Shot and Killed by Homeowner Speaks Out

Posted 7:36 PM, July 25, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TURLOCK–

A Turlock man, shot and killed after trespassing. Now, that man’s family is speaking out in his defense.

“I can’t understand why this man did this to my son,” said Trina Lopez, Brandon Pacheco’s mother.

“This man had no right to shoot my boy,” said Joe Pacheco, Brandon’s dad.

Their son Brandon died Tuesday after the resident in a home opened fire, hitting him in the head. Police found his body not far from a barn.

“He was a good boy, he was quiet, sweet. Wouldn’t hurt anyone,” Joe said.

But Turlock Police said the 25-year-old man trespassed and was shot following an altercation with the homeowner – identified as Robin Boyer.

“He might’ve gotten mixed up in a few things that he shouldn’t have been in. But there was no reason to shoot him. No reason to shoot him,” Joe said. “I want justice. That’s what I want.”

“You don’t just take a life … This man took my son from me. And that’s wrong. You just don’t take a life,” Lopez said.

“If that man only knew what type of person he killed. Brandon was a good, good kid,” said Shawn Walker, Brandon’s brother-in-law.

No arrest has been made, although police are still investigating the case. Again, family hopes to have the shooter eventually arrested.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

0 comments