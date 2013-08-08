Man Disrobes, Walks Around Business Complex

AUBURN—

Police are looking for a man who was caught on surveillance cameras disrobing and walking around a business complex late last week.

The man was caught on surveillance at the complex near Auburn Ravine Road and Elm Avenue around 6 p.m. August 2.

According to Auburn Police, the man is clearly seen removing his clothes and walking the lower level of the complex.

He also looks to have peered into windows at the complex as if looking for someone, police say.

Anyone with information on who this man may be is asked to call Sergeant Dale Hutchins at (530) 823-4237.