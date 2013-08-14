Smoke from American Fire a Concern

FOREST HILL–

It’s the first day of school and that means backpacks, buses… and smoke?

Lucinda Camp is arriving at Forrest Hill Union Elementary School to pick up her kindergartner and second grader. As they start their new school year, 17 miles to the north east, wild land crews are starting to get a handle on the American fire. At 3,000 acres and 5% contained, this fire is putting out a lot of smoke.

After a teleconference with Placer County Public Health and Air Pollution Control about the smoke, school administrators decided to cancel outdoor recess.

While parents did have the option of keeping their kids home today most students came and there were no reports of breathing troubles. The indoor only strategy appears to have worked.

Assessing the fire and how much smoke it’s putting out, and deciding whether kids can go out wasn’t part of the lesson plan but Superintendent Shannon Jacinto says the district will adapt.