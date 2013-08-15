Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

Police: Man Asked if He’s a Gangster, Gets Beaten and Robbed

Posted 9:36 AM, August 15, 2013, by , Updated at 09:37AM, August 15, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
police-lights

File Photo

STOCKTON-

Stockton Police say a man was attacked in front of his home after he told three men he wasn’t a “gangster” Wednesday night.

Investigators say three Hmong men, described as tall and chubby, were driving a silver pickup truck and stopped in front of the man’s home on Connecticut Avenue at around 8 p.m.

The three asked the man if he was a gangster, police say. The man said no, and was knocked to the ground and punched and kicked, investigators say. The man reportedly had his baseball cap, flip flops and key ring, with his house and car keys on it, stolen.

Police say the man had bruising on his face.

