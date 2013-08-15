Police: Man Asked if He’s a Gangster, Gets Beaten and Robbed

STOCKTON-

Stockton Police say a man was attacked in front of his home after he told three men he wasn’t a “gangster” Wednesday night.

Investigators say three Hmong men, described as tall and chubby, were driving a silver pickup truck and stopped in front of the man’s home on Connecticut Avenue at around 8 p.m.

The three asked the man if he was a gangster, police say. The man said no, and was knocked to the ground and punched and kicked, investigators say. The man reportedly had his baseball cap, flip flops and key ring, with his house and car keys on it, stolen.

Police say the man had bruising on his face.