Pay-by-Phone Parking Now Offered at Sac State

SACRAMENTO—

It costs $6 a day to buy a daily permit to park your ride at Sacramento State.

But, besides the joy of looking for a parking space and finding out you’re a dollar short, there’s also the line at the kiosk – and the threat of a $43 parking ticket if you go over your allotted time.

That’s about to change.

Bye-bye kiosk, hello pay-by-phone.

On your smartphone’s Pay-by-Phone app, you enter the Sac State’s code, 5115, hit next, pay your $6 from your bank account plus a $.35 convenience fee and get on with your life.

Sac State gets a “pay by plate” alert. When you pay for your session, it records your license plate number so those pesky parking enforcement officers know you aren’t trying to pull a fast one.

“It gets beamed to our parking enforcement officers and they know when they go to your vehicle and they don’t see your daily permit, they run your plate and see that you had a pay by phone session,” said Tony Lucas with Sac State.

And if you only want to pay for a few hours, you can do just that. But if you go over, no need to make a mad dash across campus to the parking garage.

“Right at two hours, you get a text message shortly before your time expires,” Lucas said.

The school day, made a touch more stress-free by technology. Can’t say the same for that organic chemistry class, though.