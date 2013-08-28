Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

Spread of Rim Fire Slows as Crews Make Progress

tree on fire from insideTUOLUMNE COUNTY-

The Rim Fire, burning through the Stanislaus National Forest and part of Yosemite National Park, has seemed to slow its spread.

Wednesday morning, the National Forest Service said the fire had burned 187,466 acres which is only up roughly 3,000 acres from the previous day.

Last week, the fire spread tens of thousands of acres during some nights.

Friday morning, firefighters had the flames 23 percent contained.

More than 4,000 structures are threatened by the fire. Firefighters say the Tuolumne Berkeley Camp burned, which included three commercial properties and 85 tent cabins and outbuildings.

Crews will continue to make air drops and cut lines on the ground.

View our complete Rim Fire coverage by clicking here.

