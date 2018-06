PLACER COUNTY-

Twenty days after it started, the American Fire is completely contained.

Firefighters with the National Forest Service and Cal Fire began their mop-up effort Friday, stamping out hot spots and preventing flare ups.

The fire burned 27,440 acres of the Tahoe National Forest near Foresthill, filling the area with smoke.

Some roads in the area remain closed amid safety concerns. Mosquito Ridge Road was reopened Friday morning.