Man who Dumped Two Dead Horses Arrested

Posted 12:30 AM, September 7, 2013, by , Updated at 03:21PM, September 7, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Robert Deleon Decker

Photo courtesy San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department.

FRENCH CAMP –

San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Agricultural Crime detectives arrested a man in connection with two dead horses who were illegally dumped by the road.

Robert Deleon Decker, 27, was taken into the San Joaquin County Jail after detectives, working with the UC Davis Veterinary Forensics Laboratory, matched the DNA of one of the dead horses with that of another. That allowed detectives to trace back to and identify the horse owner.

Decker was charged with two counts of Illegal Disposal of a Carcass.

Ruben Dominguez filed this report.

