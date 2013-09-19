Woman Convicted of Torturing Girl Given 16 Years to Life Prison Sentence

SACRAMENTO—

A woman convicted on charges that she systematically tortured a 12-year-old girl in her care was sentenced to 16 years and four months to life in prison, the district attorney’s office announced Thursday.

Duewa Lee was convicted on a count of torture, two counts of mayhem, six counts of beating a child and two counts of felony child abuse back on July 19, according to a release from District Attorney Jan Scully’s office.

The charges stemmed from an investigation into Lee where it was found that she had systematically abused the 12-year-old girl left in her care over a three month period.

Lee is said to have beaten the girl with electrical cords, burned the girl with a hot iron and metal spatula, stapled the girl’s ear, threw the girl down flights of stairs and refused to give the girl food.

The girl alerted a stranger about the abuse while she and Lee were at the Department of Motor Vehicles one day. The DA’s office recognizes the courage it took for the girl to divulge the abuse as well as the courage of the citizen to jump in and help.

Due to the abuse, the girl suffered life threatening injuries and now has to deal with some permanent disfigurement.