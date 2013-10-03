Pair of Suspected Rocklin Home Burglars Arrested

ROCKLIN—

Police in Rocklin and Sacramento Sheriff’s detectives teamed up to arrest two men suspected of burglarizing a Rocklin home late Tuesday morning.

According to a release from the Rocklin Police Department, officers showed up to a home near Winter Rush Drive and Echo Ridge Road around 11:45 a.m. after a witness reported seeing someone getting into a home through a first-floor window.

As Rocklin authorities were investigating the incident, Sacramento County Sheriff’s detectives alerted Rocklin Police to a person interest in the burglary from a case they were working on as well.

Rocklin Police soon found that another home along Equestrian Terrace had been burglarized, possibly by the same suspects as the Winter Rush Drive incident.

Using information from both departments, detectives identified two men – Michael Sommers, 22, and Steven Espino, 18 – as the burglary suspects.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies soon detained Sommers and Espino and found items allegedly stolen from the Esquestrian Terrace burglary.

Later, authorities searched Sommers’ Orangevale home and recovered more items they believed to have been stolen.

Both Sommers and Espino are now at Placer County Jail facing burglary and conspiracy charges. Sommers also faces a possession of a controlled substance without a prescription charge.