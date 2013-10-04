Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

Big Rig Crash Slows Traffic along I-5

Posted 7:09 AM, October 4, 2013, by , Updated at 07:15AM, October 4, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

big rig axSOUTH SACRAMENTO COUNTY-

A big rig accident on I-5 had traffic backed up for miles on southbound I-5 early Friday morning near Twin Cities Road.

Around 4 a.m., a BMW and a pick-up truck collided on northbound I-5. The two cars moved over to the shoulder and a short time later, a big rig driving on northbound I-5 saw the cars and swerved. It hit the BMW, throwing it over the embankment, and fell on its side, blocking one lane on southbound 1-5.

By 7 a.m., the big rig had been moved out of the freeway lanes, but cars on southbound 1-5 were still crawling.

The driver of the pickup truck and big rig suffered minor injuries.

