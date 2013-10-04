Big Rig Crash Slows Traffic along I-5

SOUTH SACRAMENTO COUNTY-

A big rig accident on I-5 had traffic backed up for miles on southbound I-5 early Friday morning near Twin Cities Road.

Around 4 a.m., a BMW and a pick-up truck collided on northbound I-5. The two cars moved over to the shoulder and a short time later, a big rig driving on northbound I-5 saw the cars and swerved. It hit the BMW, throwing it over the embankment, and fell on its side, blocking one lane on southbound 1-5.

By 7 a.m., the big rig had been moved out of the freeway lanes, but cars on southbound 1-5 were still crawling.

The driver of the pickup truck and big rig suffered minor injuries.