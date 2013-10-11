Woman Stabbed to Death, Man Badly Hurt in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA –

One person was stabbed to death and another person severely injured from stab wounds late Thursday night in Rancho Cordova.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call on Granby Drive near Lincoln Village and Bradshaw Road around 11 p.m.

They found a 27-year-old woman and a 32-year-old male in a home badly wounded. Paramedics weren’t able to save the woman but the man survived and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

It’s unclear who stabbed both people and sheriff’s deputies say a language barrier is slowing down the process of learning details.

Neighbors were surprised of the stabbing and told FOX40 they hadn’t heard fighting from the house before.