Burbank put up 63 points at Florin.
Subway Final Quarter: Burbank at Florin
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Warriors Reach 4th Straight NBA Finals with Win Over Houston
-
Warriors Withstand James’ 51 Points to Win NBA Finals Game 1
-
Curry Dazzles from Deep, Warriors Take 2-0 NBA Finals Lead
-
Southwest Airlines Kicks Off 96-Hour Sale with Deals as Low as $49
-
Republicans Push Vote for Key Immigration Bill Into Next Week
-
-
Elderly Man Stabbed In The Face Repeatedly In ‘Random’ Attack at SoCal Burger King
-
9-Year-Old NJ Boy Has Best Handwriting in the Country
-
‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Gets Pilot Order at HBO
-
From Band Camp To Future Rockstars
-
Durant Leads Warriors to 110-102 Win vs Cavaliers
-
-
Frustrations Grow as Woodland Streets Left in Disrepair
-
March Madness: Breaking Down the 2018 NCAA Tournament Bracket
-
The Case for Raising the Minimum Wage Keeps Getting Stronger