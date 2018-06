This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SACRAMENTO- The Sacramento Art Complex in midtown became flooded Tuesday morning. The water appeared to be ankle deep, likely damaging the floor and furniture. Investigators say a fire sprinkler broke, sending water everywhere. Filed in: Local News, News Facebook

