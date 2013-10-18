Rio Linda Gunman ‘Apprehended’; K9 Shot through Chest

RIO LINDA-

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says the man suspected of shooting at officers, and hitting a K9 officer, is apprehended but unresponsive.

The dog was shot in the chest, according to deputies.

According to Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Sgt. Lisa Bowman, the man had shot himself in the head but there are signs of life.

The dog, identified as 5-year-old Drago, was conscious when he arrived at the VCA but had a collapsed lung. Drago didn’t stop breathing at any point and its blood pressures and blood count were both fine.

The dog is currently under antibiotics, pain medication, and intravenous fluids.

Drago is expected to be at the VCA for a few days to be monitored.