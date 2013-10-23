Nearby Fight Put Woodland High on Lockdown

Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

WOODLAND—

Woodland High School was temporarily put on lockdown early Wednesday morning due to a fight involving a knife nearby, police say.

According to a release from the Woodland Police Department, the fight happened a little before 2 p.m. near West Street and W. Woodland Avenue. The school was put on lockdown as a precaution, school administrators decided.

By the time police officers showed up to the scene the fight had already ended. Officers soon found that a 17-year-old Woodland resident was stabbed once. That 17-year-old – who is noted to not be a Woodland High School student – was taken to Woodland Memorial Hospital by private car.

The 17-year-old is expected to survive the stabbing.

Police are looking for two suspected attackers, who are said to have left the area in a silver, older model Chrysler with tinted windows.

Authorities do not know, at this time, what sparked the fight.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Woodland Police at (530) 661-7800.

