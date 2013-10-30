Missing San Jose Man’s Body Found, No Foul Play Suspected

NEVADA CITY—

The body of a man believed to be a missing miner has been found, authorities tell FOX40.

Nevada County Sheriff’s say 65-year-old Walter Steever’s body was found in a rugged and steep area around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities announced on Tuesday that Steever’s car was spotted by CHP helicopter near Owl Creek Road in Nevada City. Steever’s body was found about 1,500 feet from where his car was spotted, Nevada County Sheriff’s note.

The search for Steever spawned a search that included 106 volunteers from Placer County, Sacramento County and Contra Costa County.

Steever left his San Jose home back on Oct. 23 for a trip. He was supposed to come home over the weekend but didn’t. His family reported him missing on Monday.

No signs of foul play have been found. The case has now been turned over to the coroner’s office.