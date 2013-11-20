Mountain House High School is a Milestone

MOUNTAIN HOUSE–

20 years ago, the community of Mountain House was just a pasture. Now there are 11,000 people who live in the area about five miles west of Tracy.

A new housing tract is about to be built and it is one of the highest-performing unified school districts in the county. With all that, one part of the community was missing – a high school.

That’s about to change.

Construction of the Mountain House High School is about halfway done; it will be open next school year. Principal Ben Fobert explained they will start with Freshmen and Sophomores, which will be about 400-450 students. Then they will add a grade every year after that.

Before the new school was built, teens have attended high school in nearby Tracy.

Even though the new school isn’t officially open, the Mountain House High School culture has already started.

“School colors are blue and silver, the mascot is the Mustangs,” said Fobert. “We’ve already sold some spirit wear, people are wearing it around town. They’re proud of a school that doesn’t exist yet.”

FOX40 found plenty of proud parents, like Dorothy Mackie.

“I’m really excited, especially with the [mascot] ‘The Mustangs.’ I have a mustang,” she laughed.

While her boys aren’t high school age yet, knowing the school will be there when they are is a relief.

All the construction going on at the new campus is doing so much more than just simply building a high school, it’s also become a symbol for the community.

Fobert pointed out, in 2008 the New York Times deemed Mountain House as the most underwater community in the United States. He said the new school shows a rebirth of the area.

“We’ve seen a lot of change, more and more families are moving here,” Mackie added.

Along with being a needed focal point of the community, superintendent Kirk Nicholas said this school will be state of the art. There will be 1-to-1 devices for kids in the classroom, and the curriculum will consist of blended learning.

“We get to start with the best ideas of today, which will establish our kids with a bright future for tomorrow,” Nicholas said.

When the school is at full capacity it will hold approximately 2,200 students.