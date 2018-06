ROSEVILLE-

Two men were killed Friday evening in a head-on collision along Sunset Boulevard in Roseville.

Highway Patrol says a silver Toyota Camry was going eastbound, unsafely passing others.

The Camry collided head-on with an Infiniti G20 on an incline, investigators say. Lanes were blocked for a few hours but reopened around 7 p.m.

Speed and crossing the double yellow lines appeared to have been factors in the crash, Highway Patrol said.