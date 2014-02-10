Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

Modesto Police Arrest Man, Seize 9 Pound of Meth

Martinez

Juan Martinez’s booking photo (Courtesy: Modesto Police)

MODESTO-

Police in Modesto arrested a man Sunday after seizing over nine pounds of meth and nearly $30,000 in cash.

Narcotics officers contacted 29-year-old Juan Martinez during a “proactive” drug enforcement operation along Kansas Avenue.

Police say Martinez had about 1.5 pounds of meth in his car, along with $4,000.

Searching three other locations linked to Martinez, including a storage unit and two homes, investigators reportedly found an additional $25,000 in cash, eight pounds of meth and three guns.

Officers say Martinez was “hiding his business in plain sight.”

Martinez was booked into jail on drug charges.

