Modesto Police Arrest Man, Seize 9 Pound of Meth

Police in Modesto arrested a man Sunday after seizing over nine pounds of meth and nearly $30,000 in cash.
Narcotics officers contacted 29-year-old Juan Martinez during a “proactive” drug enforcement operation along Kansas Avenue.
Police say Martinez had about 1.5 pounds of meth in his car, along with $4,000.
Searching three other locations linked to Martinez, including a storage unit and two homes, investigators reportedly found an additional $25,000 in cash, eight pounds of meth and three guns.
Officers say Martinez was “hiding his business in plain sight.”
Martinez was booked into jail on drug charges.
