Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

PG&E Demonstrates Pipe Welding for High Schoolers

Posted 7:53 PM, March 19, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

pge welding demoLOOMIS –

PG&E’s General Construction group gave a demonstration on pipe welding to students at Del Oro High School in Loomis Wednesday.

The advanced welding class had the opportunity to watch professional welders in action and learn more about opportunities at PG&E.

“Education is one of the most important things to our company,” PG&E spokesperson Brandi Ehlers said. “We have an aging workforce that is coming up on retirement and this is just one way we can work to prepare […] students to become [employees] of our company.”

PG&E wants to educate students on ways they can take their knowledge learned in school and apply it to the workforce.

This is the third time PG&E has done this demonstration at Del Oro.

Jordyn Rolling filed this report.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s