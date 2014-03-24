Counselors in Abundance at Marysville School after Teen’s Death

MARYSVILLE-

Students at Marysville Charter Academy were back in class for the first time since fellow classmate Mateus Moore, 16, was struck and killed by a train last Friday.

“We really don’t know what to expect, experts tell me every situation is different, but we are prepared,” Principal Tim Malone said.

Malone said every psychologist in the district was on hand to help grieving students, adding the school will attempt to carry on as normal but admits that is probably still a few days out.

Flowers and notes were left outside of the schools main office in tribute to Moore.

Several members of Moore’s family live out of state and are raising money to attend his funeral. Donations can be made to the Mateus Moore Foundation at Sierra Central Credit Union, located at 820 Plaza Way, Yuba City, Calif. 95991.

Two car washes are also being held Saturday morning at 9 in Yuba City: one at the Les Schwab Tire Center of Bridge Street and another at the Chevron gas station on Colusa Avenue.