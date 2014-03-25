Sacramento Search & Rescue Crews Ready to Head to Washington Mudslide

SACRAMENTO-

The Sacramento Urban Search and Rescue Team started scrambling the instant it got the word that it’s on alert to go to Washington State.

“We have five flatbeds of equipment we’ll take with us, so last night was like a beehive around here; it was pretty crazy,” Metro Fire Battalion Chief Forrest Rowell said.

Once the activation order comes down, 70 firefighters will have an hour to get to a facility at McClellan Park to pick up their pre-packed bag and get on the road to the northwest.

They’ll be tasked with searching for survivors in the Darrington, Wash. mudslide aftermath.

“I said goodbye to my kids this morning, said, ‘Hey, I might not come home tonight,'” Sacramento Fire Battalion Chief Chris Costamagna said. “I’ll text my wife and say, ‘We are going today, and I’ll call you next chance I get.'”

The Sacramento chapter of the American Red Cross is already in Washington to provide meals and give comfort to those affected.