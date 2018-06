SACRAMENTO-

The California Highway Patrol released the identities of the two people killed during a high speed chase through the Antelope area Wednesday.

Jose Luis Barriga-Tovar, 35, and his 14-year-old daughter were killed when a stolen pickup truck slammed into their car.

Officers were chasing two men that had led them on a pursuit through several counties. Three people were ultimately arrested: 19-year-old twin brothers Roman and Ruslan Glukhoy and 21-year-old Yuriy Merkushev.