Two Sunday Morning Fires Extinguished in Modesto

MODESTO-

Modesto firefighters had to deal with two separate fires Sunday morning.

The first fire was reported around 7 a.m. when an apartment caught fire on Sutter Avenue, just a few blocks away from one of their fire stations. When firefighters arrived there was heavy fire on the first floor of a two story building, and they were able to stop it from climbing to the second floor.

The second fire occurred at 9:33 a.m. at the Sherwin-Williams Paint store on McHenry Avenue, south of Standiford Avenue. The building was on fire and filled with smoke before employees arrived to open the store. Firefighters found a small fire and quickly contained it before it reached hundreds of gallons of flammable paint.

The cause of both fires are still under investigation, and neither had any reported injuries.

Greg Cotta filed this report.