Man Uses Social Media to Cut Down on Food Waste

ELK GROVE-

A man is using social media to cut down on food waste and feed the hungry.

“I was working at my family’s farm in Sonoma County in the Bay Area and one of the problems we noticed was a lot of the food we were growing wasn’t getting to people and that drove me nuts,” Cropmobster CEO Nick Papadopoulos said.

So Papadopoulos created Cropmobster, a social media campaign to connect excess food with people who need it.

“To be able to get the word out to find a home for it weather it was a deal a donation or other types of alerts,” Papadopoulos said.

Papadopoulos first tried the program in the Bay Area, and it was a success. Last week, he brought the program to Elk Grove. It isn’t just farmers who might have food to share; River City Produce gave away 4,000 pounds of potatoes through Cropmobster.

“These potatoes arrived, they were slightly off-grade. Not quite the right size that that particular retailer was looking for,” River City Produce Vice President Josh Jordan said.

So, instead of trashing them, the potatoes found their way, using Cropmobster, to the Elk Grove Food Bank.

“Food waste occurs at every point in the supply chain, starting at the farm through the distribution system to retailers, restaurants, caterers, even at our homes,” Papadopoulos said.

Interested users can log onto elkgrove.cropmobster.com to learn more.