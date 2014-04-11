Kaepernick Responds to Miami Police Investigation: “Stories I’ve Seen are Completely Wrong”

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick took to Twitter to respond to recent reports he is being investigated for a suspicious incident in Miami, Florida.
Thursday morning, a police report naming Kaepernick, teammate Quinton Patton and Seattle Seahawk Ricardo Lockette became public. A woman says she went to an apartment of Lockette’s, and had drinks with the three men.
The woman claims Kaepernick started kissing her, undressed her and then left. She also says she later woke up in the hospital, and does not know how she got there.
The 49ers released a short statement Thursday saying they knew about the incident and were gathering information.
Kaepernick responded to the reports Friday morning with the following tweets:
Miami Police say this is an open investigation, and no allegations have been made at this time. They are following up on a report filed by a woman. Detectives are looking into it to see if a crime occurred.
