Boston Police Confirm Suspicious Packages near Marathon Finish Line

BOSTON, Massachusetts-

The Boston Police Department confirmed Tuesday evening that two unattended backpacks were found near the Boston Marathon finish line.

Pedestrians and motorists were asked to stay away.

The backpacks were found on the eve of the 2014 Boston Marathon. During the 2013 race, two pressure cooker bombs exploded near the finish line, killing three people and injuring more than 250 others.

Police later said officers had one man in custody, believed to be connected to the backpacks.

Public Safety Alert: #BPD investigating 2 unattended backpacks found in the area of Boston Marathon Finish Line. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) April 15, 2014

Public Safety Alert: #BPD asking pedestrians & motorists to avoid the area in and around the Boston Marathon Finish Line. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) April 15, 2014

#BPDPublicSafetyAlert: #BPD confirming a male suspect in custody in connection to the unattended backpacks found at the Finish Line. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) April 16, 2014