FAA Investigates Skydiver’s Death

ACAMPO-

The FAA began an investigation Wednesday after Timy Dutton, 27, died Tuesday afternoon just one mile north of the Parachute Center in Acampo.

Owner Bill Dause told FOX40 that Dutton collided with another sky diver before becoming unconscious.

“He was not wearing an automatic parachute device, which costs about $1,400.” Dause told FOX40.

The United States Parachute Association, (USPA) which provides guidelines for the self-regulated sport of sky diving, told FOX40 Wednesday that although they highly recommend automatic parachute devices, the non-profit doesn’t ask businesses or sky-divers to have them.

The USPA alsosaid that the Parachute Center is one of about 10 to 15 sky-diving businesses (of hundreds, nationally) that is not affiliated or licensed with the USPA.

Although not illegal, the non-profit says it’s not industry standard.

Dause, who has been received more than $1 million in fines before from the FAA, says since he opened the Parachute Center in 1964, about 8-10 sky-diving related deaths have occurred.

The Parachute Center offers some of the cheapest sky diving jumps in Northern California, at about $100 a jump.